Home / Commercial Construction / Top off before tipoff: Workers place last steel beam at Bucks arena

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com August 24, 2017 2:38 pm

Just 14 short months after the Milwaukee Bucks broke ground on the team's new downtown arena, they were back at the jobsite to celebrate the putting in place of the final steel beam needed atop the $524 million structure.

