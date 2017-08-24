Wisconsin budget committee set to resume work

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers were moving toward taking votes on Thursday on the state budget again after Republican infighting stalled work on the spending plan for more than two months.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to convene on Thursday morning to vote on parts of the budget that call for eliminating the forestry-mill tax, the only state part of homeowners’ property tax bills.

Wisconsin law calls on lawmakers to finish the budget by July 1 but the committee hasn’t taken a vote on the spending plan since June 15. Republicans can’t agree on how to pay for road projects and they’ve turned their attention away from the budget to providing incentives for the massive factory that Foxconn Technology has proposed building in southeast Wisconsin.

The July 1 deadline for passing a new budget is mostly meaningless. Spending continues at current levels until a new plan is approved.