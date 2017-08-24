Quantcast
Wisconsin budget committee to finish work in September

By: Associated Press August 24, 2017 3:19 pm

Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee said Thursday they plan to finish work on the stalled state budget by mid-September after eight weeks off, starting with a vote to repeal the state's part of the property tax.

