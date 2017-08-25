Report: Nearly 45 percent of Milwaukee millennials struggle to pay rent

Nearly 45 percent of the millennials living in Milwaukee are having trouble paying for rent, according to a recent report by the apartment listing-service ABODO.

The report looked at how much in rent people were paying in 100 cities throughout the U.S.; researchers said that people were struggling to afford rent if they were spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs.

Nationally, 46.5 percent of those in the millennial generation struggled to afford rent. The city where millennials struggled most was Honolulu, where nearly 69 percent spent more than 30 percent of their income on rent. Meanwhile, the metro area that was most affordable to millennials was Omaha-Council Bluffs in Nebraska and Iowa.

“When compared to the rest of the 100 largest cities in the country, Milwaukee is home to the 68th most cost-burdened group of Millennials in the entire U.S.,” Sam Radbil, a spokesman for ABODO, said in an email.

Various observers have said members of the Millennial generation – people born between 1981 and 1997 – are more interested than their predecessors in living in an urban and walkable places.

Researchers also recorded the same data for Generation X and the Baby Boom generation. In Milwaukee, researchers found that 39 percent of “gen xers” and nearly 47 percent of baby boomers spent more than 30 percent of their income on rent.

Nationally, about 45 percent of Generation X and 49 percent of Baby Boom renters had trouble paying for rent.