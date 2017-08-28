Committee adds building projects not in governor’s original proposal

The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee has unanimously approved $1 billion for state building projects.

The committee voted on Monday to pay for a number of building projects that Gov. Scott Walker had not had in his original budget proposal. The additional projects include about $192 million for seven projects for the University of Wisconsin System, $7 million for a geriatric prison and $1 million for unspecified improvements to the basement of the state Capitol.

Other approved projects include $75 million for a new crime lab and regional law enforcement facility in the Milwaukee area and $12.4 million for the state veterans home at King to make a variety of improvements.

An $11 million project to remove and replace the Little Falls Dam at Willow River State Park was also approved.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin public schools that spend less on their students would get additional money from the state under a change approved Monday by the Legislature’s budget committee.

The Joint Finance Committee voted to increase the state’s per-student payments to low-spending districts. The current maximum those districts can receive is $9,100. That would increase to $9,300 this year and $9,400 the next and continue increasing $100 a year to $9,800.

Once the budget clears the Joint Finance Committee it will head to the Assembly and Senate for votes on passage.