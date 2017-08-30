Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / 6 oil pipeline protesters arrested in northwestern Wisconsin

6 oil pipeline protesters arrested in northwestern Wisconsin

By: Associated Press August 30, 2017 9:23 am

Authorities have arrested six protesters at an Enbridge Energy pipeline construction site near Superior in northwestern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo