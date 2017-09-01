Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Community hearings scheduled for proposed passenger-rail project

Community hearings scheduled for proposed passenger-rail project

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 1, 2017 10:39 am

The project team designing a proposed intercity passenger rail service between St. Paul, Minn., Milwaukee and Chicago have scheduled two informal community meetings to give the public a chance to review project plans.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo