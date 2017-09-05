Construction employment up 28K in August

Following a month when hiring and spending declined, the construction industry added 28,000 jobs in August.

The increase brought total employment in the industry to 6.918 million, according to seasonally adjusted federal figures. It more than erased the loss of 3,000 jobs that was seen in July.

Yet, despite August’s increase, construction officials said a persistent labor shortage continues to weigh on the industry’s hiring efforts. The Associated General Contractors released the results last week of a recent survey finding that 70 percent of contractors throughout the country are struggling to recruit qualified workers.

“Construction firms have stayed busy, adding employees in the past year at nearly twice the rate of employers throughout the economy,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “But more than two-thirds of contractors report difficulty finding craft workers as the number of unemployed, experienced construction workers hit a 17-year low in August.”

Separately, the AGC reported that construction unemployment– a statistic tallying up the number of unemployed persons whose last jobs were in construction – hit 448,000 in August. That was the lowest figure seen for August since construction unemployment started being tracked in 2000.

Using seasonally adjusted numbers, the AGC also reported Tuesday that spending on construction services was proceeding at an annualized rate of $1.21 trillion in July. That was down by 0.6 percent from the figure for June but up by 1.8 percent from July 2016. AGC officials said the figures suggest contractors have plenty of work.