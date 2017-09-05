Foxconn, electric vehicle fees in Wisconsin up for vote (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans say they have reached a deal on the state’s transportation budget that would impose a new fee on electric and hybrid vehicles and borrow around $410 million.

The co-chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee said they planned to complete their work on the budget on Tuesday so the state Senate and Assembly could take it up later this month.

Rep. John Nygren said he was disappointed the budget wouldn’t include a long-term funding plan for transportation. At the same time, he said any road projects that had already been enumerated would not be delayed.

The proposal that was up for a committee vote on Tuesday included a new $100 fee for electric vehicles and $75 for hybrid vehicles. That would come on top of the $75 fee all vehicles pay now.

The $410 million in borrowing included $250 million for the reconstruction of Interstate 94 between Milwaukee and the Illinois border.

Changes to a $3 billion incentive plan for the electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group and tax reductions that could benefit Wisconsin businesses were also all teed up for consideration on Tuesday.

Lawmakers on the powerful budget-writing panel have set themselves a goal of finally ending a stalemate that’s delayed the adoption of the budget for two months.

Gov. Scott Walker and legislative leaders have sent mixed signals about how close they are to finally bridging their differences, but all say they want to get the budget done by the middle of the month. It was due July 1 and the delays have caused school districts to be left in limbo over how much aid they’re going to get as they work on completing their budgets.

Amid the budget debate, lawmakers are also eyeing changes to the Foxconn incentive bill that passed the Assembly last month. Republican senators have talked about their desire to set deadlines for job creation at the factory the Tawainese company has proposed building somewhere in southeast Wisconsin, but they have not said exactly what changes they will propose.

Foxconn has signed a deal with Wisconsin under which it would receive $2.85 billion in cash payments if it invests $10 billion in the state and employs 13,000 people. The company has said it plans to begin with hiring 3,000 people and opening a plant in southeastern Wisconsin near the Illinois border in 2020.

The budget-writing committee hoped to finish its work by Wednesday, allowing the Senate and Assembly to vote on the $76 billion spending package later this month. The big issues still remaining for the committee to vote on include:

How aggressively to move forward with instituting toll roads in Wisconsin, a change that would take years and require federal approval.

How much to reduce the personal property tax, which is paid primarily by businesses on equipment, furniture and other property they own. Walker proposed a small reduction in personal income taxes, but lawmakers have not said they’re not going to agree to that idea.

Whether to go along with Walker’s plan to hire additional auditors at the Revenue Department, a move that’s been met with resistance from the state’s business community.

Whether to go along with Walker’s call, rejected in the last budget, to limit a tax credit for historic preservation projects to $10 million a year.