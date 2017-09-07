Quantcast
Assembly to take up budget, Foxconn bill next week

Assembly to take up budget, Foxconn bill next week

By: Associated Press September 7, 2017 12:03 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers plan to start taking their final votes next week on the state budget and Gov. Scott Walker’s $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn Technology Group plant.

The Assembly plans to take up the budget on Wednesday. An aide to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the Senate could address the spending plan next week as well or the following week.

As for the Foxconn package, the Senate plans to vote on Tuesday with the Assembly following suit on Thursday. Assembly approval would send the legislation to Walker for his signature.

  1. Xie Yuehan
    September 7, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Does Wisconsin want the jobs or continue to be an Obama welfare state? Your Democraps are queering the deals. I am sure there are many other states that want to boost their economy. Poop or get off the pot.

