Home / Environment / Budget provision aimed at reducing road costs

Budget provision aimed at reducing road costs

Lawmakers OK proposed limits on local regulation of quarries

By: Erika Strebel September 7, 2017 2:57 pm

Local officials who don't want gravel quarries in their backyards would lose some of their power to say "no" under a provision added to the state's budget this week. Proponents of the change say their goal is to lower road-construction costs, which can be inflated when aggregate has to be trucked in from distant sites. They ...

