Committee approves $76 billion Wisconsin budget

Committee approves $76 billion Wisconsin budget

By: Associated Press September 7, 2017 9:45 am

Wisconsin's $76 billion state budget, which sends more money to K-12 schools but does not come up with a long-term funding plan for dilapidated roads, cleared a legislative committee on Wednesday night after being more than two months late, setting the stage for swift adoption in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

