Window washer shot, wounded outside newspaper building

By: Associated Press September 7, 2017 2:42 pm

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A window washer was shot and wounded while working outside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building in downtown Milwaukee.

An Associated Press reporter heard several gunshots around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the State Street side of the building, where a large window was shattered near the news cooperative’s office.

The 30-year-old man, who was shot in the chest, ran inside the building where employees gave first aid and called 911. The man was conscious as paramedics loaded him into the ambulance.

Police said their initial investigation suggested a vehicle not connected to the window washer or the newspaper building was the intended target. They said the window washer’s injury was serious but didn’t elaborate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

