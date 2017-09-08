Bids for Potawatomi hotel expansion project due on Monday

Subcontractors hoping to find work on the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino expansion are expected to have bids submitted to the project team by Monday afternoon.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community has plans to add a second hotel tower to its hotel and casino on West Canal Street. The project calls for a 19-story wing that would add between 119 to 179 rooms, bringing the total room count up to as many as 580.

Potawatomi officials have tapped Gilbane Building Company as the project’s general contractor. The firm, which has its headquarters in Providence, R.I. and an office in Milwaukee, was also chosen to build the hotel’s first tower. Work on that project started in 2012 and finished in 2014.

Earlier this year, prospective contractors were notified that they had until 4 p.m. Monday to submit bids. A pre-bid meeting was held Aug. 31.

Greenfire Management Services is the owner’s representative on the project. Minneapolis-based Cuningham Group Architecture is the architect of record, and Zimmerman Architectural Studios, of Milwaukee, is the local architect.

City leaders approved zoning changes this summer to allow the project to move forward. Workforce-development officials say the project willcreate 2,100 new jobs, about half of which would be directly related to construction of the new tower.

The hotel and casino opened in 1991 as a bingo hall, and has since undergone several expansions. The most recent major expansion was completed in 2008.