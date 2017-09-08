Quantcast
Business Digest for Sept. 8, 2017

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 8, 2017

CH Coakley has bought a 212,000-square-foot warehouse in Milwaukee, company officials announced recently.

