Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Updated bus rapid-transit route strikes dedicated lanes from Bluemound Road

Updated bus rapid-transit route strikes dedicated lanes from Bluemound Road

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 8, 2017 12:13 pm

Milwaukee County's revised grant application to the Federal Transit Administration for a proposed bus rapid-transit project comes with both design changes and a higher estimated price tag. The county has plans to build a rapid-transit bus line largely along Bluemound Road and Wisconsin Avenue in the cities of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee. Milwaukee County Transit System officials expect ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo