Ex-Iowa DOT director Trombino tapped for federal post

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating former Iowa Department of Transportation director Paul Trombino as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

The Des Moines Register reports that Trombino, of Johnston, Iowa, is currently president of McClure Engineering of Clive. He headed the Iowa DOT for five years before resigning last November. His appointment comes amid a promise by Trump to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

Trombino played a key role in Iowa’s adoption in 2015 of a 10-cent-per-gallon increase in gasoline and diesel fuel taxes to generate about $200 million annually for state and local road and bridge construction projects.

Trombino also served 17 years with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and has degrees in civil engineering and economics.

His appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.