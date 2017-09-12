Kenosha says it’s out of Foxconn hunt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Kenosha says it’s no longer in the hunt to land a Foxconn plant.

Mayor John Antaramian wrote to Gov. Scott Walker on Monday that the legislative bill being considered for Foxconn doesn’t do enough to deal with state laws making it difficult for the city to support the project.

The mayor cited restrictions involving tax increment districts, the state’s levy-limit law and more.

Kenosha’s absence would leave Racine County as the likeliest spot for the display -assembly plant the company wants to build in southeast Wisconsin. The plant is expected to employ thousands. Legislators are voting this week on a nearly $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn.

