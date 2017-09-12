Deteriorating 9/11 memorial dismantled in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The city of Green Bay has dismantled a deteriorating 9/11 memorial on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Law officers, firefighters and community members attended a “decommissioning” ceremony in front of the memorial on Monday.

The memorial includes a steel beam from one of the fallen twin towers. The monument was dedicated in 2005 but has been falling apart and some of the information about flights involved in the attacks is inaccurate.

Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says 9/11 needs to be memorialized properly “and this monument just didn’t do that.”

WLUK-TV reports the steel beam was removed and taken to the Green Bay Police Department, where it will stay for now.

The rest of the memorial will be taken down later and put in storage.