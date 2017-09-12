Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Deteriorating 9/11 memorial dismantled in Green Bay

Deteriorating 9/11 memorial dismantled in Green Bay

By: Associated Press September 12, 2017 10:20 am

Green Bay, Wis., firefighters prepare to participate in a decommissioning ceremony for a local Sept. 11 monument on Monday in Green Bay. Green Bay has dismantled a deteriorating 9/11 memorial on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Mayor Jim Schmitt says 9/11 needs to be memorialized properly "and this monument just didn't do that." (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Green Bay, Wis., firefighters prepare to participate in a decommissioning ceremony for a local Sept. 11 monument on Monday in Green Bay. Green Bay has dismantled a deteriorating 9/11 memorial on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Mayor Jim Schmitt says 9/11 needs to be memorialized properly “and this monument just didn’t do that.” (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The city of Green Bay has dismantled a deteriorating 9/11 memorial on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Law officers, firefighters and community members attended a “decommissioning” ceremony in front of the memorial on Monday.

The memorial includes a steel beam from one of the fallen twin towers. The monument was dedicated in 2005 but has been falling apart and some of the information about flights involved in the attacks is inaccurate.

Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says 9/11 needs to be memorialized properly “and this monument just didn’t do that.”
WLUK-TV reports the steel beam was removed and taken to the Green Bay Police Department, where it will stay for now.

The rest of the memorial will be taken down later and put in storage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo