Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Feedback sought on plan to keep Asian carp from Great Lakes

Feedback sought on plan to keep Asian carp from Great Lakes

By: Associated Press September 12, 2017 9:44 am

Federal officials are hosting three public meetings this week to get opinions on a plan to prevent Asian carp from slipping into the Great Lakes and threatening native fish species.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo