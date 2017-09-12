Quantcast
Wisconsin state Rep. Dale Kooyenga to run for state Senate

Wisconsin state Rep. Dale Kooyenga to run for state Senate

By: Associated Press September 12, 2017 11:27 am

Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga says he is running for state Senate next year.

