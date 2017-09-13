Walker willing to accept faster repeal of prevailing wages as part of budget deal (UPDATE)

By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday he would not be “held hostage” by Senate Republicans who are seeking last-minute changes to the state’s $76 billion budget to win their support.

His refusal to further negotiate with senators came after Gov. Scott Walker said he would sign off on speeding up the repeal of the state’s remaining prevailing-wage law and on further overhauling the state Transportation Department in a bid to win over reluctant senators.

Vos said he would only make technical changes to the budget during Assembly debate Wednesday, raising doubts about whether the spending plan would pass the full Legislature this week.

The Assembly’s budget debate on Wednesday is coming more than two months after the two-year spending plan was due. Republicans control the Assembly 64-35 and were expected to reject all Democratic changes and pass the plan some time on Wednesday evening.

That would set up final approval in the Senate on Friday, but Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday he did not have the 17 votes needed to pass it. Changes needed to appease reluctant Senate Republicans could be added by Assembly Republicans while they debate the plan, but Vos said that was unlikely to happen.

“We are not going to allow individual senators to rewrite the budget,” Vos said.

Walker, speaking on a conference call while on a trade mission in South Korea, said in order to secure needed votes he would sign off on speeding up the repeal of the statewide prevailing wage and mandating additional cost-saving reforms at the Department of Transportation. Both ideas have been floated by Republican senators who have said they don’t yet support the budget.

Walker expressed confidence that the budget, which was due on July 1, would be done by the end of next week. He defended the plan from Democratic critics, saying it fulfills his goal of increasing funding for K-12 schools without increasing property taxes.

The budget plan largely mirrors what Walker introduced in February and comes before he runs for re-election next year. It would send $639 million more to K-12 public schools, freeze tuition on University of Wisconsin campuses, raise fees on electric and hybrid car drivers and borrow $400 million more for road projects.

“We are going to live within our ability to pay,” said Republican Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, at a news conference. “This is a positive budget. This is something we all should be supporting.”

Assembly Democrats said they would direct their criticism toward the budget’s proposed tax reductions, which they said would benefit the wealthy instead of reducing taxes for the working poor.They also planned to criticize Republicans for what they deemed their inability to come up with a long-term funding plan for roads.

“The Republicans essentially are Robin Hood in reverse in this budget,” Democratic Minority Leader Peter Barca said at a news conference.

The budget would reduce taxes for small businesses and impose new work and drug-testing requirements on public aid recipients. It would make it easier to qualify for both the statewide private-school voucher program and the special-needs voucher program.

As now written, the budget would eliminate the state’s remaining prevailing-wage requirement in September 2018.

Walker said on Wednesday he would accept moving up the elimination date to Jan. 1 or even earlier. The law sets minimum salaries for construction workers on public projects. The Legislature in 2015 eliminated the prevailing wage for local government projects, but the budget would do away with it for state projects.

The change would deal another blow to unions, which have suffered a series of defeats during Walker’s seven years in office.