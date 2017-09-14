Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Cause of Madison house explosion investigated

Cause of Madison house explosion investigated

By: Associated Press September 14, 2017 8:37 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what triggered an explosion that destroyed a house in Madison.

The house exploded and caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Some neighboring homes were also damaged by the blast. Residents of eight homes close to the explosion have been displaced.

Officials say a firefighter and a civilian in the area at the time of blast suffered minor injuries. The owners of the house were away, but firefighters initially searched the rubble, not knowing if anyone was inside when the house exploded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo