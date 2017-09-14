Wisconsin senator throws support behind budget (UPDATE)

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of five Wisconsin senators who refused to support the state budget said Thursday that he has changed his mind, leaving the Senate one vote short of the tally needed for adoption a day before the chamber plans to convene to take up the $76 billion spending plan.

Assembly Republicans passed the budget on Wednesday, sending it on to the Senate. Republicans control the Senate chamber 20-13; they need at least 17 votes to pass anything. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he wants to vote on the budget on Friday but five GOP senators — Steve Nass, Duey Stroebel, Chris Kapenga, Dave Craig and Robert Cowles — had refused to offer their support. The bloc of opposition has left Fitzgerald in a quandary.

With one of the five changing his mind on Thursday, Scott Fitzgerald inched closer to the tally he needs without quite getting there. In an interview on Thursday, Cowles said he now plans to vote “yes.”

He said he initially opposed the budget because it contains too many policy items that have nothing to do with the state’s actual finances. But over the last day he realized Republican leaders aren’t going to remove anything from the document, he said. He now hopes Gov. Scott Walker will use his veto powers to erase the policies.

“The powers that be, the people who wanted the policy in, had more leverage than people like myself,” Cowles said. “We’re to the end point (in the budget process). So I am a ‘yes.'”

Nass, Stroebel and Kapenga, meanwhile, have developed a detailed list of changes they want to see in the budget before they’ll vote for it, including prohibiting the University of Wisconsin System from spending $4 million on diversity training for students and faculty; allowing municipalities to impose wheel taxes only through referendums; repealing the state’s remaining prevailing-wage laws on Jan. 1; and increasing the income limit for participating in the statewide voucher program to 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

The voucher program subsidizes K-12 private school tuition. As now written, the budget would raise the minimum income level for participating from 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which comes to nearly $45,000 for a family of four, to 220 percent, which comes to $53,460.

Aides for Nass and Stroebel said they expected the senators to speak privately with Fitzgerald on Thursday.

Kapenga said in a telephone interview that he expected to speak with Fitzgerald on Thursday. He doesn’t want to be an obstructionist but the list of things he believes are wrong with the budget is “too long to go through.” Everything he, Nass and Stroebel have proposed has been debated publicly in recent weeks and there’s no guarantee any of it would pass as stand-alone bills.

“The way it stands, I’m just not comfortable with it,” Kapenga said. “This package gets me closer to saying ‘yes’ to it. I’m not voting on anything down the road.”

Craig didn’t immediately return a message Thursday morning.

The budget was supposed to be finished by July 1, but Republicans spent the summer quarreling among themselves over how to best pay for roads. It was estimated that an additional $1 billion would be needed to keep long-planned projects more or less on schedule.

Even without a new plan in place, state government has continued to operate. But as the weeks have slid by, questions about why Republicans can’t get the spending plan done when they control both legislative houses have grown more intense.

The version of the budget the Assembly passed calls for borrowing $400 million more for roads, delaying projects and raising registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles by $100. For a moment, the path to adoption finally looked clear. Then the five senators brought the process to a halt.

“I think the responsibility of governing has to settle in,” Republican Sen. Alberta Darling said after Senate Republicans emerged from a closed-door meeting Wednesday.

She predicted reticent senators would come around the vote for the budget Friday, adding “It’s not perfect, no budget ever is.”