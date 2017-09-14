Quantcast
WisDOT receives competitive bids for state highway projects

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 14, 2017 1:36 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation saw plenty of competition for several projects in its September letting, including a $22 million job to rebuild a section of State Highway 100 in Hales Corners. Musson Bros. is the apparent low bidder for the project, which calls for the reconstruction of Highway 100, also known as 108th Street, between ...

