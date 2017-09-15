Brown County bioenergy project receiving $15 million state grant

The Public Service Commission has approved a $15 million grant for the construction of a bioenergy system in Brown County.

The system will produce renewable natural gas from dairy-farm manure and other waste, reducing the need to spread raw manure and protecting supplies of groundwater and surface water in northeast Wisconsin, according to a news release.

The system is to be built by BC Organics, a 24-member consortium led by Waukesha-based Dynamic Concepts, along with Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, Plymouth-based US Biogas LLC and Kansas fertilizer manufacturer BioStar Organics.

BC Organics’ bioenergy project is receiving a grant from the state’s Focus on Energy program. The program gets most of its money from contributions from the state’s investor-owned utilities and provides incentives for energy-saving projects that otherwise wouldn’t be completed.

The bioenergy project stems from a request for proposals from developers interested in building an anaerobic digester system that could produce renewable energy, remove nutrients from manure, protect water quality and reduce pathogens.

A team of state officials unanimously recommended the project proposed by BC Organics. Even so, the project still must obtain varous state and local approvals before the work can begin.

The bioenergy system is to be built near a Brown County-owned landfill northeast of Holland. Nine Wisconsin farms, which altogether have more than 22,000 head of livestock, have committed to using the system.

State officials expect the system to starting operating by January 2019 and to employ up to 20 people.