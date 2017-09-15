Senate Republicans still 1 vote short on Wisconsin budget

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate’s debate on the two month-late Wisconsin budget was delayed Friday as Republicans continued to search for the one more vote needed to pass the plan.

Despite having their largest majority since 1971, Republicans have been unable to get at least 17 of their 20 members in the Senate to vote for the $76 billion plan. It was due by July 1 but has been hung up because of GOP infighting.

Current spending has continued during the impasse while Republicans and Gov. Scott Walker work behind the scenes to forge a compromise.

Three holdout senators — Steve Nass, Duey Stroebel and Chris Kapenga — were meeting with Walker’s chief of staff Rich Zipperer, a former senator, on Friday. The start of debate was delayed at least two hours to make time for the meeting. Walker has broad veto powers and could promise to eliminate something from the massive $76 billion plan to secure one vote or more in the Senate.

Walker, who is in South Korea on a trade mission, has also been personally involved in trying to broker a deal, said his spokesman Tom Evenson.

“Governor Walker made calls to senators from South Korea to listen to their concerns and reach a solution,” Evenson said. Walker told reporters on Wednesday he would be open to making changes to the budget to appease the Republican holdouts, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would not vote on a new version of the plan.

The Assembly passed the budget late Wednesday night. Vos likened the Senate GOP demands for changes to a “ransom note” and said the Assembly would not be “held hostage.” Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke blasted the Senate holdouts on Twitter saying, “Let me be as clear as I can. Threats will not work. We will not blow up process for them.”

If the Senate amends the budget, the Assembly would have to vote again, but that may not happen until October.

The massive bill dictating spending for K-12 schools, Medicaid, the University of Wisconsin and the rest of state government must pass both the Senate and Assembly in identical form before it can go to Walker for his signature.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said the fact the Republicans couldn’t get the needed 17 votes “demonstrates the dysfunction that’s happening, the inability to govern.” She said Democrats remained united against the budget and had not been approached by Republican leadership to help broker a deal.

Kapenga, Stroebel and Nass — who are all from southeast Wisconsin in or near the Milwaukee suburbs — issued a list of demands on Wednesday to get their vote for the budget. Even without those demands met, Senate Republicans would have the bare minimum 17 votes needed to pass the plan.

But one other Republican, Sen. David Craig, of Big Bend, is also against the budget in its current form. That leaves the Senate one vote short.

A final vote on the plan could be delayed to Saturday or beyond if Republicans can’t convince one of the holdouts to change his position.

Republicans have touted the budget being as full of good news, pointing to the nearly 6 percent increase in funding it would provide K-12 schools, its tuition freeze for UW campuses and the small property-tax reduction it would deliver.

Democrats have assailed the budget for provisions that would reduce income taxes mainly for high earners but not poor working families. They’ve also criticized it for lacking a long-term funding plan for roads projects, an omission that will lead to further delays to road work around the state and the borrowing of another $400 million for public-works projects.

Walker said Wednesday that the budget fulfills his goals of increasing funding for K-12 schools without increasing property taxes. Once the budget passes, it will head to Walker for his vetoes and signature, which could come as soon as next week.