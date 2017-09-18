Journey for the Norway Building comes full circle

By BARRY ADAMS

Wisconsin State Journal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Norway Building is home.

The ornate, stave church replica has returned to its country of origin and was dedicated Saturday not only in front of hundreds of native Norwegians but more than 60 people who traveled to Norway from southern Wisconsin to help celebrate what will most likely be the final destination in a remarkable 124-year journey, the Wisconsin State Journal reported last week.

Following relatively brief stops in Chicago and Lake Geneva, the building had for 80 years been the centerpiece of Little Norway, a Norwegian-themed tourist village in the town of Blue Mounds west of Madison.

Now, it’s back in Orkdal, Norway, where it has been reassembled and restored by a volunteer team consisting of about 50 craftsmen. The build will be used for meetings, weddings, lectures and concerts.

“It’s a lot of emotions involved,” said Arne Asphjell, one of the leaders of Project Heimatt, a Norwegian organization that organized the building’s return and which spent about 10,000 hours doing disassembly, restoration and reconstruction work on the project.

“When we started out, there was a lot of skepticism from politicians and the general public,” Asphjell wrote in an email from Norway. “But now, when they see it, it is a total turnaround, 180 degrees. Former skeptics are ecstatic about it and it gets very high praise.”

Saturday’s dedication completed three years of work that began with a visit to Little Norway by the grandson of one of the craftsman who had helped build the structure in the early 1890s for a Norwegian display at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exhibition in Chicago. The trip, made in 2014 by Olav Sigurd Kvaale, was followed a few months later by a trip by a delegation familiar with the construction of stave churches. In July that same year, Orkdal officials signed an agreement to buy the church and return it to Norway.

In September 2015, the building, which was in need of repair and restoration, was taken apart, placed in containers and gassed to get rid of rodents and insects. Two months later it was shipped in three 40-foot-long containers to Norway. Restoration work on the $600,000 project began in January 2016.

The dedication of what is now being called the Thams Pavillion — named after Christian Thams, a Norwegian industrialist who oversaw the building’s original construction — was preceded Saturday by a parade with children in historical clothing. The opening ceremony featured speeches by the Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland, Mayor Oddbjørn Bang, Kvaale, and Scott Winner, whose great uncle, Isak Dahle, opened Little Norway in 1937.

Winner made the trip to Norway with his wife, Jennifer, and 25 other relatives and friends. They were joined on Saturday by a 44-member delegation from the Sons of Norway Vennelag Lodge 5-513 in Mount Horeb. The group left by charter bus on Wednesday from Miller’s Market in Mount Horeb and flew out of O’Hare International Airport on Icelandic Air with a stop in Reykjavik, Iceland, before touching down in Trondheim, Norway. The return trip is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Cheryl Wille-Schlesser, who is president of the group and whose great-grandfather was born in Hafslo, Norway, just south of Orkdal, presented officials in Orkdal with a $500 wooden dragon bowl carved by Becky Lusk, a nationally renowned Norwegian-American folk artist from the La Crosse County village of Coon Valley. Wille-Schlesser, a retired middle school science teacher who now works part time at Bergey Jewelry in downtown Mount Horeb, said it was important for members of the Sons of Norway to travel to Norway for the ceremony because of the connection the building has had to the Mount Horeb area and to local Norwegians.

“Many of our (members) have worked at Little Norway, and many have had family pieces that they’ve donated to Little Norway. So there’s always been a family bond with Little Norway and many of our members,” Wille-Schlesser said. “Scott had tried and exhausted all the possibilities to try and save the building. So for it to be returned to the place of its birth is almost more than a person can ask for.”

Before being sent overseas, the building had been one of only eight stave-style churches in the U.S. and one of only three in Wisconsin. Its story began in Orkdal in the early 1890s when Thams and others wanted to put an important part of Norway’s architectural heritage on display for the world. Stave churches date to the Middle Ages. Their names derive from their corner-posts, or “staves,” and timber framework with stave walls — wall planks standing on sills.

The building was designed by Waldemar Hansteen, who was hired by Thams, and modeled after a stave church in Gol, Norway. After its construction along a fjord in Norway, the building was taken apart and shipped to Chicago for the World’s Fair. The building then was again disassembled and moved to the sprawling Wrigley estate along the north shore of Geneva Lake in Walworth County.

The church was purchased in 1935 by Dahle, who at the time was building a Norwegian pioneer village in western Dane County. Throughout the years, busloads of tourists have walked the grounds of Little Norway to get a taste of Norwegian culture. But the Winners decided to close the attraction after see attendance flag and their costs increase. In 2014, they began selling and giving away most of the 7,000 Norwegian artifacts that had filled many of the buildings.

They sold the Norway Building to the Norwegians for $100,000.

“It was, of course, much more work than we anticipated on the outset,” said Asphjell, who was born in Orkdal and saw the building for the first time in 1987 when he studied science writing at UW-Madison. “In general, for this type of project, it is quite good that you do not know the struggle when you start.”

The hardest parts, beyond the need to move a large building across an ocean to another continent, included convincing politicians about the project and securing financing through fundraisers, donations and public tax dollars in Norway, Asphjell said.

The Winners don’t consider Saturday’s dedication as marking the end of Little Norway, even though they are in the midst of selling the 225-acre property and their home. Rather, the move and reconstruction of the Norway Building means Little Norway will kept as a going concern, albeit nearly 4,000 miles from the wooded valley along Highway JG northwest of Mount Horeb.

“Little Norway will always exist,” Scott Winner said. “For 80 years we got to be the people who were custodians of it and we had the honor and the burden of both. But I can smile again.”