Home / Government / Appeals court upholds Wisconsin’s right to work law

Appeals court upholds Wisconsin’s right to work law

By: Associated Press September 19, 2017 10:18 am

A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld the state's right-to-work law, reversing a Dane County circuit judge's ruling striking it down.

