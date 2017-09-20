Quantcast
Local regulation to continue for quarries (UPDATE)

Local regulation to continue for quarries (UPDATE)

 Walker rejects budget provision aimed at bringing down road construction costs

By: Erika Strebel September 20, 2017 2:22 pm

Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a budget proposal on Wednesday aimed at taking away local officials’ power to regulate quarries in their backyards. The provision would have limited the ordinances and permit requirements that local governments can place on quarry operations and left much of that sort of regulation to state agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources. Had the proposal ...

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

