Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker budget vetoes further limit school districts’ spending options

Walker budget vetoes further limit school districts’ spending options

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 21, 2017 12:59 pm

School district officials say Wisconsin’s budget will severely limit their ability to raise money for construction and renovation projects and other priorities. Gov. Scott Walker put his signature to the state's 2017-19 budget on Thursday afternoon. Although the spending plan was largely unchanged from the one the Legislature had sent his office earlier in the month, ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo