Bucks, BMO Harris continue partnership sans naming rights on new arena

BMO Harris Bank will continue its partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks as a founding partner on the team’s new $524 million arena, though the arena won’t bear the bank’s name.

Team officials on Friday announced the renewed partnership, which includes an event-level BMO Club space that will have a direct connection to the player tunnel. Bucks officials called it “the most exclusive club space in the arena.”

BMO Harris will also remain the team’s official bank, and will issue special debit cards that display the Milwaukee Bucks’ logo.

“The Bucks have generated tremendous energy and excitement throughout Milwaukee, energy that will only increase when the new arena opens next year,” David Casper, president and chief executive officer of BMO Harris, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be part of that excitement by making a long-term commitment as a Founding Partner of the new arena, building on our 25-year relationship with the Bucks.”

Bucks president Peter Feigin applauded BMO as a long-time partner.

Customers who own a Bucks debit card will be able to use a special arena entrance, will have a chance to win prizes and will have access to meet-and-greets throughout the season.

The bank was also announced as the first major partner for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ development-league team located in Oshkosh.

Construction activity continues on the arena, which is scheduled to be open in time for the 2018-19 NBA season. Crews are expected to install the overhead scoreboard in November, and will begin putting in seats in December. Mortenson Construction’s Milwaukee-area office is managing construction.