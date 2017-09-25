Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Cap on historic tax credits has some worried about larger projects

Cap on historic tax credits has some worried about larger projects

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 25, 2017 3:06 pm

At least one developer is warning that the new $500,000 cap placed on historic tax credits will dissuade him and others from undertaking large and costly renovation projects. Michael Frantz, chief executive officer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Frantz Community Investors, said the $500,000 limit – which became law as part of the budget plan Gov. Scott ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo