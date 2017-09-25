Milwaukee leaders want to hear from residents on possible streetcar extensions

Milwaukee leaders are seeking opinins from residents who may see the city’s streetcar eventually expanded into their neighborhoods.

Thanks to a grant from the Federal Transportation Administration, the city is undergoing a year-long study to consider the best way to expand the city’s streetcar service from its downtown base route into the Bronzeville neighborhood to the north and Walker’s Point to the south. The study will consider how to balance commercial and residential development with the goal of preserving the general “character” of each neighborhood.

The first round of public hearings related to the study are scheduled for this week. The first starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Anodyne Coffee on West Bruce Street; the second is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday at Schlitz Park.

Beyond gathering opinions from the public, planners will look at how to best encourage economic development along the streetcar route and consider ways to prevent residents from being displaced as a result of related commercial and residential developments.

The study could ultimately recommend modifying Milwaukee’s zoning code, adopting new policies to set appropriate rules governing the density and intensity of development and devising consistent plans for nearby streets and infrastructure.

The firms working on the project include the New York-based design and urban-planning firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

For more information on the study, go to movingmkeforward.com.

Work on the initial 2.5-mile downtown loop and lakefront line extension is already underway, and is on pace to wrap up by the end of 2018. City leaders next have their sights set on expanding the streetcar north along 4th Street, up to the doorstep of the new Bucks arena.