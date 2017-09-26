Contract with Foxconn could be signed this week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin could sign a contract with electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group this week, but it won’t be done in public.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is meeting Thursday and could sign the contract. Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn last week, setting the stage for approval of the contract.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said Tuesday that the board will receive an update on the project and could vote on the contract in closed session.

But Maley says if the contract isn’t ready for approval Thursday, a vote could occur at a later date. Once approved, he says the contract will be released to the public.

Foxconn plans to build a display-screen factory in southeastern Wisconsin that could employ thousands.