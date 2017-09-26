Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Prospect Avenue high-rise rises high above criticism, gains Common Council approval

Prospect Avenue high-rise rises high above criticism, gains Common Council approval

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 26, 2017 1:29 pm

It looks as if the third time was a charm for Chris Houden, a developer seeking to put in a new high-rise on North Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee. Houden's proposed development was approved on Tuesday by the city's Common Council. The plans – which had been brought before city officials twice before in a slightly different form – ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo