﻿Former Kenosha dog track sold to developer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The former dog racing track in Kenosha that’s been vacant for nearly a decade has been sold to a developer.

Rime Investments plans to turn the 225-acre site into an industrial and mixed-use business park. The Kenosha News says the purchase price was not disclosed, but the site’s 2017 assessment was $17 million. That’s less than half its value in 2008 when the dog track was open.

The shuttered Dairyland Greyhound Park was in the headlines in 2015 when Gov. Scott Walker denied the Menominee Nation’s request to build an off-reservation casino at the site.

That decision was not only upsetting to the Menominee, but to many locals and elected officials. The Menominee had partnered with Hard Rock International to develop the casino and entertainment complex.