Meyer opens first board meeting as DNR secretary

MINOCQUA, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources’ new leader is presiding over his first board meeting.

Gov. Scott Walker announced Monday that former state Rep. Dan Meyer will serve as the agency’s secretary. He replaces Cathy Stepp, who left in August to join the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The DNR’s board met Wednesday in Minocqua. Meyer briefly addressed the board before it began its work, pointing out he lives in nearby Eagle River. He said Wisconsin’s north woods offer plenty of recreational opportunities but it’s hard to make a living in the region.

He said he looks forward to protecting the state’s natural resources and then urged the board to get on with its agenda.

He said nothing about any goals he has in mind for the agency.