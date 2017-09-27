Quantcast
Pence to join Walker for Wisconsin business tour, discussion

By: Associated Press September 27, 2017 12:14 pm

Vice President Mike Pence plans to join Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday to tour a Milwaukee-area business and talk about tax reform with local leaders.

