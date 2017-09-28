Quantcast
Home / Construction /

Abele proposes $25 million in county budget for international terminal project

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com September 28, 2017 2:35 pm

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wants to take advantage of commercial airlines' new-found interest in General Mitchell International Airport by getting to work there on a new international terminal as soon as possible. To that end, he proposed on Thursday putting more than $25 million into the county's 2018 budget to pay for the project's design and engineering work. ...

