Ballpark Commons project coming to Franklin

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors has approved the sale of the Crystal Ridge landfill to an affiliate of ROC Ventures that clears the way for the $100 million Ballpark Commons project in Franklin.

ROC Ventures, led by Mike Zimmerman, has operated The Rock Sports Complex, which has been on the property since 2011. The sale of the landfill allows Zimmerman to move forward with his Ballpark Commons project, a $100-million development that includes a minor-league baseball stadium, a high-tech golf driving range, and ancillary development including retail stores, restaurants, and other amenities.

The project’s construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2018 with the opening of the baseball stadium expected in 2019.