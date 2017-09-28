Enbridge Line 3 opponents to rally at Capitol before hearing

Quantcast
By: Associated Press September 28, 2017 2:45 pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A series of 18 public hearings in nine cities on Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline has moved to the Twin Cities.

At issue is whether the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission should grant a certificate of need for replacing the 1960s-era pipeline, which carries Canadian crude from Alberta across Minnesota to Wisconsin.

Tribal and environmental groups plan to rally against Line 3 at the Capitol at 4 p.m. Thursday, then march to the 6 p.m. hearing at a St. Paul hotel.

The Commerce Department says Enbridge has failed to establish the need for the project.

But Enbridge says Line 3 is a critical piece of its network. Supporters turned out heavily at Tuesday’s first hearing in Thief River Falls.

The PUC plans to decide in April.

