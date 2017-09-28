Retired welder wins $2.5 million in Megabucks lottery

A retired welder is the winner of $2.5 million.

Heinz Habermehl, a resident of Oshkosh, recently turned in a winning Megabucks ticket he purchased at a local Kwik Trip, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Habermehl has been playing the lottery for many years, and has always opted to chose his own numbers rather than have them generated randomly by a computer.

Habermehl said he plans to use his winnings to help his children, build up a nest egg and enjoy the rest with his family. He does not have any big travel plans.