Village leaders upset short-term rentals now legal

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Village officials in Ashwaubenon are upset short-term rentals are now legal in Wisconsin.

The change in state law was inserted into the state budget last week. The change supersedes an ordinance the Green Bay area village adopted a year ago that limited short-term rentals to only 22 properties in the immediate vicinity of Lambeau Field. Owners of those properties also were required to get a permit from the village.

Village officials were concerned that rental homes would spread in response to demand for short-term housing for Packers games — and that would change the village’s character.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the budget change made such efforts illegal. Gov. Scott Walker signed the budget Thursday.

In Green Bay Wednesday, Walker said the language provides uniformity for short-term rentals across Wisconsin.