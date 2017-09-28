Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin agency to discuss Foxconn contract

Wisconsin agency to discuss Foxconn contract

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com September 28, 2017 10:45 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s job-creation agency plans to meet behind closed doors to discuss contract terms with the electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

The company is looking to build a $10 billion flat-panel screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin. The Legislature passed a $3 billion incentives package for the company earlier this month.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is now working on a contract with Foxconn to execute provisions in the incentives package. The agency is scheduled to discuss the contract in closed session during a meeting Thursday afternoon in Wauwatosa.

Terms of the deal aren’t expected to be released until both the state and Foxconn sign the deal.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo