Corn stover demonstration plant planned for northern Iowa

Corn stover demonstration plant planned for northern Iowa

By: Associated Press September 29, 2017 9:31 am

A northern Iowa city has been selected for the construction of a $20 million demonstration plant for an animal feed made from corn-plant parts.

