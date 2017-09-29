Miron to soon begin renovating Towers Hall

Miron Construction Co. plans to begin renovating UW-Eau Claire’s Towers Hall next week.

The Neenah-based contractor was recently awarded the $27.9 million contract to renovate the university’s largest student dorm. More than 1,300 students stay in the building.

The project calls for renovating existing common areas and bathrooms, refurbishing elevators, renovating program areas on the ground floor and basement, replacing the building’s heating-and-ventilation systems and adding air conditioning, among other things.

Also part of the project is a 3,400-square-foot addition that will provide a more secure entrance to the dorm.

Work is scheduled to take place on one tower at a time. The renovation of the residence hall’s southern tower is to begin this fall. Its northern tower will then be closed during the 2018-19 school year.

Campus officials say the 51-year-old building was badly in need of improvements.

The entire renovation project is expected to finish in June 2019.

Miron is also scheduled to begin remodeling the UW-Madison School of Business. The $5 million project calls for remodeling 34,700 square feet of interior space on the first three floors of the existing School of Business in Grainger Hall. Work will be done to the business library, learning center and a computer lab.

That work is scheduled for completion in March.