Pence says there’s ‘lot of consensus’ around tax overhaul

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says there’s “a lot of consensus” around the tax-overhaul plan released by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

Pence joined Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday to tout the plan with workers at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha and state business leaders.

Pence says for wealthier tax filers the plan is “probably a wash, but we think it’s a fairer, simpler tax code.”

He says the goal is to pass it before the end of the year and he believes it will have bipartisan backing. Pence says, “There is very broad support for this.”

The nearly $6 trillion tax cut unveiled Wednesday would simplify brackets, nearly double the standard deduction and deeply reduce levies for corporations.

Pence was playing host at a fundraiser Thursday night in Milwaukee.