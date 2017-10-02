Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / GOP introduces bill to wipe out state air pollution rules

GOP introduces bill to wipe out state air pollution rules

By: Associated Press October 2, 2017 1:46 pm

Republicans are proposing eliminating any state air pollution rule that goes beyond federal regulations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo