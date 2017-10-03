GRAEF opens Minneapolis office

GRAEF is expanding into Minneapolis.

The Milwaukee-based design and engineering firm announced Monday it has opened a downtown Minneapolis office at 100 S. 5th St., Suite 1900. The office will serve new and existing clients in both Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

“We are excited to grow as a company and join the Minneapolis/St. Paul community,” John Kissinger, president and chief executive of GRAEF, said in a news release. “A permanent presence in Minnesota will help us better serve current clients and position us well for continued growth and future work in and around Minneapolis.”

The firm’s Minneapolis location will be a full-service office. Staff will provide services that include urban design; landscape and industrial architecture; structural, civil, municipal, transportation and environmental engineering; and MEP engineering.

The office will be managed by Jon Schwichtenberg, geographic information systems group leader at GRAEF. The company also has sites in Green Bay, Madison, Chicago and Orlando, Fla.